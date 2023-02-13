Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev starts strong at 2023 Challenger La Manche

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev World No. 329 beat Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine of France in the men’s singles first-round match at the now-running 2023 Challenger La Manche, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The match ended with s a score of 6:3, 7:6.

Next Yevseyev may play vs Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan if he defeats Maxence Beauge ranking 750th.

The prize money totals 73,000 euros. The winner will earn 9,880 euros and 75 rank points.

Photo: sports.kz