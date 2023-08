Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev propels into Challenger Porto quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev beat Emilio Nava in the Round of 16 at the now-running Porto Challenger Men 2023 3:6, 6:3, 7:5, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service.

This allowed Yevseyev to advance to the quaterfinals of the Porto Challenger.