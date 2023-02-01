Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan's Yevseyev loses in another ATP Challenger opener

    1 February 2023, 11:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Qualifier Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of ATP Challenger Koblenz Open powered by Outlet Montabaur in Koblenz, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Yevseyev was eliminated by British Jan Choinski ranked 259th in the world in a three-set match 4-6, 6-1, 2-6.

    On his way to the main draw the Kazakhstani stunned German Tom Gentzsch and Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €118,000.

    It bears to remind that since the start of 2023 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev played at two ATP Challengers in Thailand and lost in openers at both events.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

