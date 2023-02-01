Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's Yevseyev loses in another ATP Challenger opener

1 February 2023, 11:28
Kazakhstan's Yevseyev loses in another ATP Challenger opener

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Qualifier Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of ATP Challenger Koblenz Open powered by Outlet Montabaur in Koblenz, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Yevseyev was eliminated by British Jan Choinski ranked 259th in the world in a three-set match 4-6, 6-1, 2-6.

On his way to the main draw the Kazakhstani stunned German Tom Gentzsch and Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

The prize fund of the tournament totals €118,000.

It bears to remind that since the start of 2023 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev played at two ATP Challengers in Thailand and lost in openers at both events.


Photo:ktf.kz

Related news
Preparations for parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan discussed in Yerevan
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
Number of COVID-19 cases down in Kazakhstan
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta
Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
Chile manages to tie Davis Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta

News