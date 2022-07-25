Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev becomes President’s Cup runner-up

    25 July 2022 13:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev became the runner-up of the President’s Cup traditional tournament in the Kazakh capital this weekend, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Yevseyev was upset in the final of the tournament by top-seed and world N°151 Roman Safiullin of Russia.

    It should be mentioned that the Kazakhstani confidently won the first set 6-2, however, Safiullin was stronger in the second set 4-6 and tie-break which determined the fate of the President’s Cup 7-6 (7-2).

    This was the second Challenger title in Safiullin’s professional career.

    After advancing into the final of the President’s Cup in Nur-Sultan, Denis Yevseyev leapfrogged 72 spots in the updated ATP Singles Rankings to N°269.


    Photo: olympic.kz




    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases