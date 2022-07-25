Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev becomes President’s Cup runner-up
25 July 2022 13:29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev became the runner-up of the President’s Cup traditional tournament in the Kazakh capital this weekend, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Yevseyev was upset in the final of the tournament by top-seed and world N°151 Roman Safiullin of Russia.

It should be mentioned that the Kazakhstani confidently won the first set 6-2, however, Safiullin was stronger in the second set 4-6 and tie-break which determined the fate of the President’s Cup 7-6 (7-2).

This was the second Challenger title in Safiullin’s professional career.

After advancing into the final of the President’s Cup in Nur-Sultan, Denis Yevseyev leapfrogged 72 spots in the updated ATP Singles Rankings to N°269.


Photo: olympic.kz




Author:
Correspondent
