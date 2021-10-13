Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev advances at Alicante Ferrero Challenger in Spain

    13 October 2021, 14:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev has reached the second round of the Alicante Ferrero Challenger in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round qualifier Yevseyev stunned another representative of Kazakhstan Dmitry Popko seeded 5th in straight sets. It took Yevseyev 1h 54 minutes to eliminate Popko.

    Next Yevseyev will face Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

    The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €44,000.

    It bears to remind that this is the first time Yevseyev beats Dmitry Popko. The latter won two previous encounters with Yevseyev in Kazakhstan in 2017 and in Russia in 2021.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
