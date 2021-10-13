Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev advances at Alicante Ferrero Challenger in Spain

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 October 2021, 14:23
Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev advances at Alicante Ferrero Challenger in Spain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev has reached the second round of the Alicante Ferrero Challenger in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round qualifier Yevseyev stunned another representative of Kazakhstan Dmitry Popko seeded 5th in straight sets. It took Yevseyev 1h 54 minutes to eliminate Popko.

Next Yevseyev will face Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €44,000.

It bears to remind that this is the first time Yevseyev beats Dmitry Popko. The latter won two previous encounters with Yevseyev in Kazakhstan in 2017 and in Russia in 2021.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan