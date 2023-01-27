Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov wins biathlon bronze at Para Nordic World Championships in Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov settled for bronze in the men's 12.5km sitting biathlon race at the Para Nordic World Championships held in Östersund, Sweden, Kazinform reports.

Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan clinched bronze after finishing the men's 12.5km sitting biathlon race in 41:37.9sec at the Para Nordic World Championships. American Aaron Pike claimed gold with a result of 41:26.8sec. Germany took the second place.

Earlier Kazakhstani Yerbol Khamitov claimed the men’s 7.5km biathlon sprint bronze and ski cross-country gold at the Para Nordic World Championships currently held in Östersund, Sweden.

Kazakhstan is represented by seven athletes. Among them, are Alexander Gerlits, Yerbol Khamitov, Denis Petrenko, Sergei Usoltsyev, Yuri Berezin, Denis Zinov, and Nurlan Alimov.

The Para Nordic World Championships is currently underway in Östersund, Sweden. The tournament which brought together 102 athletes from 18 countries is to run through January 29, 2023.

Photo: press service of the State Enterprise «Center for Sports Training for Persons with Disabilities»