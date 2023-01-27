Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov wins biathlon bronze at Para Nordic World Championships in Sweden

27 January 2023, 18:05
Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov wins biathlon bronze at Para Nordic World Championships in Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov settled for bronze in the men's 12.5km sitting biathlon race at the Para Nordic World Championships held in Östersund, Sweden, Kazinform reports.

Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan clinched bronze after finishing the men's 12.5km sitting biathlon race in 41:37.9sec at the Para Nordic World Championships. American Aaron Pike claimed gold with a result of 41:26.8sec. Germany took the second place.

Earlier Kazakhstani Yerbol Khamitov claimed the men’s 7.5km biathlon sprint bronze and ski cross-country gold at the Para Nordic World Championships currently held in Östersund, Sweden.

Kazakhstan is represented by seven athletes. Among them, are Alexander Gerlits, Yerbol Khamitov, Denis Petrenko, Sergei Usoltsyev, Yuri Berezin, Denis Zinov, and Nurlan Alimov.

The Para Nordic World Championships is currently underway in Östersund, Sweden. The tournament which brought together 102 athletes from 18 countries is to run through January 29, 2023.


Photo: press service of the State Enterprise «Center for Sports Training for Persons with Disabilities»

Related news
Astana to host Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023
Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan wins biathlon 7.5km sprint bronze at Para Nordic World Championships
Kazakhstan claims another medal at 2023 FISU World University Games
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Kazakh PM Smailov launches new plant in Shymkent
President Tokayev receives CEO of KTZ Nurlan Sauranbayev
Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reach women’s doubles tournament semis in India
Kazakhstan to send annually 500 scientists abroad for traineeships
Prime Minister tasks Shymkent authorities to speed up construction of new airport terminal
49 tourism projects need financing in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
Kazakhstan needs new ski resorts
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in AO 2023 final
2 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina earns $1.2mln in prize money after reaching AO 2023 final
3 CELAC: Eradication of hunger included in Buenos Aires Declaration
4 S. Korea aims to become one of the world’s top 3 AI powerhouses by 2027: PM
5 Weather warning in place for 10 Kazakh rgns

News