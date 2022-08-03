Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan’s wool exports grew by 3.8 times
3 August 2022 13:12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past years Kazakhstan increased its wool exports 3.8 times,» Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan -Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said answering the Majilis deputies’ inquiry.

Wool exports duty was abolished until next April 30. Last year the volume of wool exports rose 3.8 fold to reach 7,000 tons (China and Russia). 4 out of 10 operating enterprises can process fine wool, the rest are the boot factories. Besides, Aktobe region launched KazFeltec LLP to produce woolen insulation with a capacity of 3,000 tons. There are 2 potential projects for processing fine wool with a total capacity of 154,000 tons of yarn and 465,000 sq m of fabric. The industry is backed under the 2021-2025 entrepreneurship development national projects, the Minister said.

He added that there are also micro loans on preferential terms for first-time entrepreneurs. The credit line stands at KZT 20 mln for investments and KZT 5 mln for working capital financing.




