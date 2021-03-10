Kazakhstan’s Winter Tennis Tournament: Quarter-finalists revealed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The pairings of the men’s and women’s singles quarterfinals of the Winter Tennis Tournament of Kazakhstan have been revealed, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the country's Tennis Federation.

In the second-round match top-seeded Aruzhan Sagandykova stunned Aiya Nupbai in three sets 6:7, 6:4, 6:1. She is to face off against Sofia Chursina in the quarterfinals.

Ulyana Romanova outperformed Inkar Dyusebay 6:3, 6:4. The 16-year-old is to make her debut in the quarterfinals of the senior winter tennis tournament of Kazakhstan, where she will oppose Sandugash Kenzhibayeva.

The quarterfinals are said to feature two matches between the tournament’s previous winners. The 2016 champion Gyuzal Ainitdinova will take on Asylzhan Arystanbekova, and last year’s silver winner Maria Sinitsyna will play against Zhanel Rustemova.

As for men, Dostanbek Tashbulatov got off to a good start defeating Arslanbek Aitkulov 4:6, 7:5, 6:3. The 2020 all-around champion of Kazakhstan will take on Nikita Sidorov in the next round.

The tournament’s 2019 champion Grigoriy Lomakin upset Sagadat Ayap 4:6, 6:3, 6:4. He will next face Maxim Batyutenko.

The quarterfinals will also see matches between Islam Orynbasar and Rodion Pak, and Yerasyl Yerdilda and Zhanger Almashev.