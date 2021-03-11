Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Winter Tennis Tournament finalists named

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 March 2021, 14:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The names of the finalists of the Winter Tennis Tournament of Kazakhstan taking place on the courts of the Daulet sports complex in Nur-Sultan city, have been announced, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

16-year-old Aruzhan Sagandykova for the first time made it to the finals of the Winter Tennis Tournament of Kazakhstan after defeating Ulyana Romanova 6:4, 6:3 in the semi-final match. She is to face off against 2016 champion of Kazakhstan Gyuzal Ainitdinova who beat Zhanel Rustemova 6:0, 7:5.

Yerasyl Yerdilda, 15, lost to Dostanbek Tashbulatov in two sets 0:6, 2:6. The latter, who has the experience performing in ATP events, will take on Grigoriy Lomakin, who was victorious over Islam Orynbasar 6:2, 6:2, in the final match on March 12, 2021.

Yerasyl Yerdilda from Kyzylorda city and Islam Orynbasar from Nur-Sultan will encounter in the finals match for third place among men, and Nur-Sultan natives Zhanel Rustemova and Ulyana Romanova among women.


