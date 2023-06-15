Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The water resources sector of Kazakhstan will face a labor shortage of 800 people by 2029, the 2023-2029 water management development concept reads.

As part of implementing new technologies, it is necessary to reconsider water management education standards. The sector is projected to lack 800 skilled workers by 2029. 350 teachers, including 170 with scientific degrees are required to train them.

The authors of the concept mentioned low wages, employment problems, and the unwillingness of enterprises to hire young specialists as the main reasons why young specialists avoid working in this field.