Kazakhstan's water-related deaths stood at 144 since year began

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 July 2020, 14:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has seen 15 people, of which 5 were children, die from drowning over the past weekend, Kazinform cites the press service of the emergency situation department of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan.

On July 19, the rescuers discovered the bodies of two children born in 2005 and 2008 who had drown in the area not intended for swimming.

Another water-related accident included two men born in 1960 and 1970, respectively, whose bodies had been found by eyewitnesses.

According to the emergency situation department, 144 people, including 43 children, have lost their lives to drowning since the start of the swimming season. People oftentimes underestimate their capabilities, swim in an alcohol state, or are left without adult supervision in case of children.

51 people, of which 11 were children, have been rescued from drowning since June 1.

It is said as of today, there are 592 sites for swimming and relaxation on water across the country, they include 111 public and 481 private beaches. Over 2 thousand sites are banned for swimming in the country.

The emergency situation department warns the citizens to observe the basic swimming rules so as to avoid accidents.

