Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s water polo squad handed third loss at Olympics

    29 July 2021, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The men’s water polo team of Kazakhstan suffered its third loss in the group play at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    The Kazakhstani men’s water polo team lost to Spain 4-16 in the Water Polo Preliminary Round Group B at the Tokyo Summer Games.

    Kazakhstan’s team already faced two losses against Croatia and Serbia.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Photo: NOK of Kazakhstan, Sali Sabirov

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam