Kazakhstan’s Vladislav Yakovlev ends his campaign in men’s singles sculls at Tokyo Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani rower Vladislav Yakovlev finished first with a time of 7:03.37 in the men's single sculls finals D, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan came first clocking 7:03.37 in the men's single sculls finals D and ended at 19th spot overall.

It is worth to note that in Group D, athletes vied for 19-24th spots in the men's single sculls.

Yesterday Kazakhstan was 55th in the overall medal tally of the Tokyo Olympics.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



