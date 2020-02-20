Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s urban population grows by 1.8% in a year

    20 February 2020, 17:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The number of urban residents in Kazakhstan increased by 1.8% within a year, while rural population number rose by 0.5% only. In general, the number of Kazakhstani citizens is now 1.3% more than a year ago, Kazinform reports citing finprom.kz.

    As of January 1, 2020, Kazakhstan’s population was estimated at 18.63mn that is 1.3% or 236,600 more compared to early 2018.

    Natural increase in the population comprises 269,600. However, Kazakhstan «lost» 33,000 people as a result of migration.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty set a record in the population increase (+ 5.3% and + 3.3% respectively). Population decline was recorded in six regions: North Kazakhstan (−1%), East Kazakhstan (−0.6%), Kostanay (−0.5%), Akmola (−0.3%), Pavlodar (−0, 2%) and Karaganda (−0.1%) regions.

    The number of urban population grows faster than rural one. Thus, the number of Kazakhstan’s urban population comprised 10.89mn in early 2020 (+1.8% compared to 2019). Today the share of the country’s urban population is 58.5% against 58.2% in 2019.

    Three regions only report reduction of urban population – Almaty (-1.3%), Pavlodar (-0.2%) and Akmola (0.05%) regions.

    The number of rural population rose by 0.5% and reached 7.74mn (41.5%). Reduction is observed in eight regions.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

