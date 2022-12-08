Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakhstan’s Union of Construction Industry names new Chairman

    8 December 2022, 17:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mukhit Azirbayev has been selected as the Chairman of the Union of Construction Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mukhit Azirbayev has been selected as the Chairman of the Union of Construction Industry of Kazakhstan by a unanimous decision of the Union’s members.

    The Union of Construction Industry includes manufacturing companies, builders, designers, and architects. It aims at consolidating and establishing relations between builders and professional community, introducing new technologies in design and construction, as well as facilitating the realization of construction industry development strategy, and increasing the quality of construction services.

    Mukhit Azirbayev held the post of deputy mayor of Almaty city from April 2019 to September 2022. He left the post at his own will.


    Фото: inbusiness.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Construction Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    South Korean company to build thermal power plant in Zhambyl rgn
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region
    2 Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
    3 Elementary school students to learn online today in Astana
    4 Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day
    5 'Wordle' among Google's top searches in 2022