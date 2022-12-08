Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Union of Construction Industry names new Chairman

8 December 2022, 17:38
Kazakhstan’s Union of Construction Industry names new Chairman

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mukhit Azirbayev has been selected as the Chairman of the Union of Construction Industry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mukhit Azirbayev has been selected as the Chairman of the Union of Construction Industry of Kazakhstan by a unanimous decision of the Union’s members.

The Union of Construction Industry includes manufacturing companies, builders, designers, and architects. It aims at consolidating and establishing relations between builders and professional community, introducing new technologies in design and construction, as well as facilitating the realization of construction industry development strategy, and increasing the quality of construction services.

Mukhit Azirbayev held the post of deputy mayor of Almaty city from April 2019 to September 2022. He left the post at his own will.


Фото: inbusiness.kz

