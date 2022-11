10 October 2022, 19:26

Kazakhstan’s Union of Builders nominates presidential candidate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Union of Builders of Kazakhstan nominate Talgat Yergaliyev as their candidate for president of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Central Election Commission.

The candidate of the Union of Builders of Kazakhstan presented his papers to the Central Election Commission to run for president.

