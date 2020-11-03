Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan’s Umarov delivered credentials to IAEA and CNTBTO reps

    3 November 2020, 20:15

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna, ambassador Kairat Umarov delivered credentials to Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Lassina Zerbo, Executive Secretary, Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.

    Rafael Mariano Grossi noted historical contribution of Kazakhstan into nuclear non-proliferation though establishing the unique IAEA low-enriched uranium bank in its territory.

    Following the talks the heads of IAEA and CTBTO appreciated Kazakhstan Government’s support of their activities.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region