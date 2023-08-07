Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Ulytau region plans to implement new infrastructure projects

    7 August 2023, 09:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of unification of investment projects of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, it is planned to implement 12 projects in the Ulytau region of the country, Trend.az reports.

    The projects are planned to be implemented in the amount of about 137 billion Kazakh tenge ($307.28 million), which will allow for creation of 1,181 permanent jobs.

    Furthermore, for the uninterrupted supply of drinking water to the population at the expense of the republican budget, two projects are being implemented, with a total cost of about 12 billion Kazakh tenge ($26.9 million).

    At the same time, the project for the reconstruction and modernization of heating networks provides for the reconstruction of 3.8 kilometers of those networks. This year, it is planned to reconstruct 0.8 kilometers, and for the further implementation of the project in 2023, there is an additional need in the amount of 2.6 billion Kazakh tenge ($5.83 million).

    The implementation of infrastructure projects plays a key role in the development of Kazakhstan and improving the standard of living of its citizens. The country is actively investing in various sectors to ensure sustainable economic growth and improve the living conditions of the population.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

