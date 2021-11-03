Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s U17 hockey team to take part in int’l tournament

    3 November 2021, 16:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – U17 International President’s Hockey Cup is set to take place in Minsk, Belarus from 11 through 13 October, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstani hockey players born in 2004 and 2005 will represent our country in Minsk.

    The event will bring together boys’ teams from Belarus (U17), Russia (U16) and Slovakia (U16). All matches of the international tournament will be held at Chizhovka Arena.

    The Kazakh squad is helmed by Sergei Starygin.

    The Kazakh team will face Belarusian side on November 11, Team Russia on November 12 and the Slovak squad on November 13.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events