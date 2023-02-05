Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan

    5 February 2023, 10:03

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Troitskaya clinched gold at the FIS Women’s Slalom event in Orlovka, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform refers to Meta-ratings.kz.

    Troitskaya earned 112.54 points for clocking the distance in 2:09.49. Settling for silver was another representative of Kazakhstan Xeniya Berezhnaya who finished in 2:18.71.

    Two more Kazakhstanis Taissiya Terekhova and Yana Meling didn’t finished the 1st run.

    Kazakhstan’s Zakhar Kuchin and Nikita Terekhov were placed 2nd and 3rd in the Men’s Slalom event, respectively. Gold went to Uzbek Medet Nazarov.


    Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
    President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
    Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for  Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2023
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary