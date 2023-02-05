Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Troitskaya clinched gold at the FIS Women’s Slalom event in Orlovka, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform refers to Meta-ratings.kz.

Troitskaya earned 112.54 points for clocking the distance in 2:09.49. Settling for silver was another representative of Kazakhstan Xeniya Berezhnaya who finished in 2:18.71.

Two more Kazakhstanis Taissiya Terekhova and Yana Meling didn’t finished the 1st run.

Kazakhstan’s Zakhar Kuchin and Nikita Terekhov were placed 2nd and 3rd in the Men’s Slalom event, respectively. Gold went to Uzbek Medet Nazarov.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org