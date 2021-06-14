Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s trade with EAEU countries up 19.8%

14 June 2021, 08:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s mutual trade with the countries of the EAEU stood at $7,100.4mln in January-April this year, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstani.

Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries stood at $7,100.4mln in money terms in January-April this year, up 19.8% than in the given period of 2020. Exports stood at $2,189.7mln (up 28.6%) and imports - $4,910.7mln (up 16.3%).

Most of Kazakhstan’s trade with the EAEU falls at Russia – 92.9%. Kyrgyzstan is second with 3.6%, followed by Belarus – 3.4% and Armenia – 0.1%.


