Kazakhstan's tourist destinations becoming more attractive abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev spoke of the achievements of domestic tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As a result of the ongoing work Kazakhstan won the Best guest houses nomination according to LonelyPlant. French newspaper LeFigaro included Kazakhstan in the list of 21 destinations recommended for visits in 2021,» said Abayev during the government hour at the Majilis.

It was noted that the British Backpacker Society placed Kazakhstan in the top-five of the mustvisit list for 2020 for lovers of active eco-trips.

The Telegraph mentioned Kazakhstan as a dynamically developing tourist destination and Almaty city as a top city budget destination for 2022.

According to TheGuardian Kazakhstan was included in the list of the best places for visits.

The promotional clip of Kazakhstan Travelstanwon the Best country clip category during the past International Tourism Film Festival in Portugal.

The National Park Kolsai kolderi and Saty village received the gold medal at the International Rural Tourism Conference.



