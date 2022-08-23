Kazakhstan’s tourism potential presented in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Digital exhibition «Hologram of the Great Silk Way: Digital Tourism in Kazakhstan – Technologies Expand Opportunities» kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the participants and guests, Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev said that the goal of the exhibition is to familiarize the Chinese side with tourist routes, culture, traditions and history of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev informed the guests and visitors about Kazakhstan’s tourism potential having stressed that the country offers various types of tourism (ecological, cultural, entertainment and sport tourism.)

The exhibition is held at the Zhongguancun Innovation Hub in the territory of Beijing’s Shougang Park.

Representatives of the Chinese ministries and departments as well as the SCO Secretariat participated in the event.

As is known, on August 8, 2022 Kazakhstan introduced unilaterally non-visa regime for the nationals of India, China and Iran.

Non-visa regime was also reintroduced for more than 70 countries. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan plans to increase the list of visa-free countries to 100.



