Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister

    27 January 2023, 12:49

    BURABAY. KAZINFORM At today’s visiting session Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said that the country’s tourism industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazinform reports.

    «Over the past 9 months the number of domestic tourist arrivals made 6.5 million and reached 8 million in 2022 as a targeted plan for 2025,» he said.

    «The tourism industry is developing rapidly. The number of arrivals as well as accommodations grew countrywide. Since the beginning of the year, some 11,000 sleeping accommodations or 5,000 hotel rooms were commissioned. All the regions eye growth in the sphere of tourism and arrivals. For example, Atyrau region records a threefold increase last year,» he said.

    He added that one in four visits the country’s national parks. There are 14 national parks in Kazakhstan boasting forests, ice glaciers, lakes, and sands. Last year the national parks welcomed over 2 million tourists setting an all-time record.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Government of Kazakhstan Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran
    Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package
    Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
    Kazakhstan to double number of children doing sports
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan provides significant support to Afghanistan – EU special envoy
    2 Kazakhstan to launch spacecraft assembly and test facility
    3 Almaty Airport to launch new intl terminal in H1 2024
    4 Tokayev signs decree to establish National Council for Science and Technology under President
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10