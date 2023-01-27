Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister

27 January 2023, 12:49
BURABAY. KAZINFORM At today’s visiting session Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said that the country’s tourism industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazinform reports.

«Over the past 9 months the number of domestic tourist arrivals made 6.5 million and reached 8 million in 2022 as a targeted plan for 2025,» he said.

«The tourism industry is developing rapidly. The number of arrivals as well as accommodations grew countrywide. Since the beginning of the year, some 11,000 sleeping accommodations or 5,000 hotel rooms were commissioned. All the regions eye growth in the sphere of tourism and arrivals. For example, Atyrau region records a threefold increase last year,» he said.

He added that one in four visits the country’s national parks. There are 14 national parks in Kazakhstan boasting forests, ice glaciers, lakes, and sands. Last year the national parks welcomed over 2 million tourists setting an all-time record.


Теги:
