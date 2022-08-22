Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s top-seeded Bublik down in latest ATP rankings

    22 August 2022 19:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Daniil Medvedev from Russia retained his title as the world’s top seed. Alexander Zverev of Germany and Rafael Nadal of Spain were put second and third in the ATP singles ranking.

    Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik now occupies 47th place, down five spots, in the ranking.

    British Joe Salisbury, American Ram Rajeev, and British Neal Skupsk topped the latest ATP doubles ranking.

    Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev climbed one spot to rank 46th. His compatriot Aleksandr Nebovyesov dropped from 54th to 57th line, whereas Bublik rose to 198th spot.

    Photo: ktf.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
