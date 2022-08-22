Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan’s top-seeded Bublik down in latest ATP rankings
22 August 2022 19:48

Kazakhstan’s top-seeded Bublik down in latest ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Daniil Medvedev from Russia retained his title as the world’s top seed. Alexander Zverev of Germany and Rafael Nadal of Spain were put second and third in the ATP singles ranking.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik now occupies 47th place, down five spots, in the ranking.

British Joe Salisbury, American Ram Rajeev, and British Neal Skupsk topped the latest ATP doubles ranking.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev climbed one spot to rank 46th. His compatriot Aleksandr Nebovyesov dropped from 54th to 57th line, whereas Bublik rose to 198th spot.

Photo: ktf.kz


Read also
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan No1 in doubles eases into U.S. Open Round 2
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive