Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina suffers surprise loss at Qatar Open

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 February 2022, 15:40
Kazakhstan's top seed Elena Rybakina suffers surprise loss at Qatar Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZIJNFORM - Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who is now number 20 in the world, failed in the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina was defeated by Jaqueline Cristian of Romania ranked 71st in the world 4-6, 3-6.

In the first-round match that lasted for 1 hour and 23 minutes, the Kakhstanshi eight aces, made four double-faults, while her opponent fired four aces, made one double-fault, and saved two break-points. The 1-1 tie stands as the score of the two players' encounters.

Jaqueline Cristian is to face off against Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the next round.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan