Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik retains his spot in ATP singles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has retained 36th standing in the updated singles ranking by the ATP, Kazinform cites Sports.kz

Serbian Novak Djokovic ranks first. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and German Alexander Zverevis is third.

In the ATP singles ranking, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik retained his 36th spot, whereas Dmitry Popko moved down six spots to 178th, Mikhail Kukushkin was down one spot to rank 183rd.

The ATP’s doubles ranking is topped by Croatian Mate Pavić, followed by another Croatian Nikola Mektić and British Joe Salisbury.

Kazakhstanis Andrey Golubev was placed 28th after losing three spots, Bublik retained his 48th spot, Alexander Nedovyesov was down to 72nd, and Kukushkin down to 128th.



