Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik retains his spot in ATP singles ranking

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 November 2021, 11:48
Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik retains his spot in ATP singles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has retained 36th standing in the updated singles ranking by the ATP, Kazinform cites Sports.kz

Serbian Novak Djokovic ranks first. Russian Daniil Medvedev is second and German Alexander Zverevis is third.

In the ATP singles ranking, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik retained his 36th spot, whereas Dmitry Popko moved down six spots to 178th, Mikhail Kukushkin was down one spot to rank 183rd.

The ATP’s doubles ranking is topped by Croatian Mate Pavić, followed by another Croatian Nikola Mektić and British Joe Salisbury.

Kazakhstanis Andrey Golubev was placed 28th after losing three spots, Bublik retained his 48th spot, Alexander Nedovyesov was down to 72nd, and Kukushkin down to 128th.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan