Kazakhstan's top seed Bublik reaches tennis tournament final in US
17 July 2022 11:46

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik advanced to the final of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan stunned Australian Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal of the tournament.

The Kazakhstani is to take on American Maxime Cressy in the final.

The Hall of Fame Tennis Championships' prize fund is estimated at $665,330.




Photo: www.sports.kz

