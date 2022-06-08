Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's top seed Bublik loses in Stuttgart Open doubles

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2022, 21:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik lost in the quarterfinal of the Stuttgart Open doubles in Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik with Australian Nick Kyrgios was defeated by French Fabrice Martin and German Andreas Mies 6-7, 6-7 in the quarterfinal of the doubles tennis tournament in Germany.

During the match, Bublik and Kyrgios fired 10 aces, made two double faults, and won four points and one game in a row.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh tennis player Alexnader Nedovyesov advanced at the ATP Tour 250 doubles event in Stuttgart, Germany.


