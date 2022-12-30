Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik fails at United Cup in Australia

30 December 2022, 21:42
Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik fails at United Cup in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik lost at the 2023 United Cup in Brisbane, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik was defeated by Swiss Stanislas «Stan» Wawrinka, ranked 148th in the world, 3-6, 6-7. The match lasted for one hour and 32 minutes.

Bublik fired seven aces, made two double faults, as well as won six points and one game in a row.


Photo: sports.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses at ATP tournament in Australia
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Kazakh President congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on World Blitz Chess Championship victory
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva wins World Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty
Head of State signs changes and additions to Administrative Code
Head of State signs law on debtor’s solvency recovery and bankruptcy
President signs amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakhstani Skatov among ATP’s Five to Watch in 2023
Inflow of foreign investments in Kazakhstan increased by 17.8%
Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
News Partner
Popular
1 Fog, ground blizzard and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 30
2 December 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakhstan confirms 211 more COVID cases
4 December 30. Today's Birthdays
5 Kazakh Justice Minister relieved of his duties

News