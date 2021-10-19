Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik climbes in ATP singles ranking

    19 October 2021, 15:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik moved up two spots to rank 35th in the ATP singles ranking. Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin climbed up from 149th to 147th spot. Dmitry Popko is put 163rd in the ranking. Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan jumped up 36 spots to 370th, while Timofey Skatov climbed to 269th place.

    As for the ATP’s doubles rankings, Andrey Golubev ranks 36th, and Alexander Nedovyesov – 77th.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult