Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik climbes in ATP singles ranking

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 October 2021, 15:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik moved up two spots to rank 35th in the ATP singles ranking. Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin climbed up from 149th to 147th spot. Dmitry Popko is put 163rd in the ranking. Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan jumped up 36 spots to 370th, while Timofey Skatov climbed to 269th place.

As for the ATP’s doubles rankings, Andrey Golubev ranks 36th, and Alexander Nedovyesov – 77th.


