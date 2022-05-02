Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player down in ATP Rankings

    2 May 2022, 13:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has lost one spot in the updated ATP Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Bublik is placed 32nd in the world in the updated Men’s Singles Rankings. Likewise, Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko slid one spot down to N°165 and N°170.

    Serbian Novak Djokovic remains the world’s top player. He is followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev.

    As for the Men’s Doubles Rankings, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev climbed one spot up to N°25. Aleksandr Nedovyesov retained the 60th spot, while Alexander Bublik moved down from N°66 to N°68.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
