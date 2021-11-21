Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstan’s Tomiris to be screened at Listapad Film Festival in Minsk

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 November 2021, 12:12
Kazakhstan’s Tomiris to be screened at Listapad Film Festival in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM Tomiris film by Kazakh Akan Satayev will be screened at the 27th Listapad Minsk Film Festival, Kazinform learnt from the Instagram account of the Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Film Studio.

Listapad Film Festival is the biggest film festival of Belarus. This year it will run until November 26.

It is noteworthy, Kazakhstan and Turkey plan to shoot historical TV series based on Tomiris feature film by Akan Satayev. Besides, Tomiris inaugurated the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival held between November 8 and 12 this year in Istanbul.


Culture   Belarus   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region