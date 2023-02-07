Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Nurzhan wins Open Banc Sabadell U-14 Champion title

7 February 2023, 12:11
Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Nurzhan wins Open Banc Sabadell U-14 Champion title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 14-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player Tomiris Nurzhan won the title of the champion of the second stop of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell U14 circuit held in Barcelona, Spain, Kazinform has learnt from the Olympic.kz.

In the final encounter, she crashed the Spanish player with a score of 6:4, 6:2.

Thanks to this victory, Tomiris and other 8 strongest tennis players will take part in the final draw to be played in Barcelona between April 15 and 23, coinciding with the ATP 500.

Photo: olympic.kz
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
