Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov to face Lebanese Hady Habib at ATP Challenger 75 Karlsruhe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov, the world's 138th tennis player, has learned his opponent in the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger 75 Karlsruhe, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Skatov of Kazakhstan is to take on Lebanese Hady Habib, ranked 440th in the world, in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The match is to take place on July 7.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov defeated Ukraine's Vitaliy Sachko 3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (9-7) in the second-round match of the ATP Challenger 75 Karlsruhe.

The tournament's prize fund is estimated at 73,000 euros, with the winner earning 9,880 euros and 75 ranking points.