22 September 2022, 20:28

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches tennis tournament semis in Portugal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov reached the semifinal of the Braga Open doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan paired with Carlos Taberner of Spain beat Jaime Faria and Fábio Coelho of Portugal 6-3, 7-6 in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 31 minutes.

The Kazakh-Spanish duo hit four aces, made two double faults, as well as won six points and three games in a row.

Photo: ktf.kz







