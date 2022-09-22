Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches tennis tournament semis in Portugal
22 September 2022, 20:28

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches tennis tournament semis in Portugal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov reached the semifinal of the Braga Open doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan paired with Carlos Taberner of Spain beat Jaime Faria and Fábio Coelho of Portugal 6-3, 7-6 in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The match lasted for one hour and 31 minutes.

The Kazakh-Spanish duo hit four aces, made two double faults, as well as won six points and three games in a row.


Photo: ktf.kz



Related news
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Elena Rybakina out of Guadalajara Open Akron 2022
Kazakhstani tennis players fail at start of doubles tournament in Stockholm
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive