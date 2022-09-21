21 September 2022, 21:14

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches 3rd round at Braga Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan advanced to the third round at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Braga, Portugal, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov defeated Manuel Ginar of France in a two-set match 6-1, 6-0. The 1/8 finals match lasted for one hour and four minutes.

During the match, the Kazakhstan fired one ace, made no double fault, won 12 points and nine games in a row.

Photo: sports.kz