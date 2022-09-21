Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches 3rd round at Braga Open
21 September 2022, 21:14

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reaches 3rd round at Braga Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan advanced to the third round at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Braga, Portugal, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov defeated Manuel Ginar of France in a two-set match 6-1, 6-0. The 1/8 finals match lasted for one hour and four minutes.

During the match, the Kazakhstan fired one ace, made no double fault, won 12 points and nine games in a row.


Photo: sports.kz

Related news
Kazakhstani tennis players fail at start of doubles tournament in Stockholm
Kazakhstan’s No 1 Bublik ranks among ATP Top-40 players
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive