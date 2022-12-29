Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses at ATP tournament in Australia

29 December 2022, 22:12
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses at ATP tournament in Australia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov failed at the ATP event – the 2023 United Cup in Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan lost to Marc-Andrea Hüsler of Switzerland, the world’s 56th tennis player, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6. The match lasted for two hours and 22 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakhstani hit four aces, made two double faults, as well as won five points and three games in a row.

Photo: sports.kz


Related news
Yulia Putintseva fails at the start of United Cup tournament in Australia
Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan settles for silver at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Almaty
Kazakhstan to take on Switzerland at United Cup in Australia
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
New Mayor of Pavlodar city appointed
President signs changes to law on courts with jurors
President signs law on transport and subsoil use
Yulia Putintseva fails at the start of United Cup tournament in Australia
President appoints Commander-in-Chief of Air Defense Forces
State Counsellor Erlan Karin attends KazISS Academic Council’s meeting
Tokayev receives Constitutional Court Chair Elmira Azimova
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to France Gulssara Arystankulova gets new appointment
News Partner
Popular
1 Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty
2 Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
3 Strong regions, strong country: how three new regions in Kazakhstan emerge
4 Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases
5 December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News