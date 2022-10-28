Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
28 October 2022, 21:43
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov, the world’s 158th tennis player, failed in the second round of the ATP Challenger men’s singles tournament in Lima, Peru, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani lost to Argentinian Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna 2-6, 2-6 in a two-set match of the ATP Challenger Lima 2. The match lasted for one hour and 29 minutes.

During the match, Skatov fired two aces, made one double fault, as well as won four points and one game in a row.


Photo: ktf.kz

