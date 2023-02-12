Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov fails to qualify for Argentina Open

12 February 2023, 10:12
Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov fails to qualify for Argentina Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan, world No.127, lost in the semifinal of the 2023 Argentina Open singles qualifying, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's second top seed Skatov was defeated by Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli, world No.135, 2-6, 1-6. The match lasted for one hour and 42 minutes.

Skatov fired no ace, made three double faults, as well as won four points and two games in a row in the semifinal match of the ATP 250 tournament.


Photo: sports.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan claims 2 more golds at World Cup 2023 AGF Trophy in Baku
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Kazakhstan to allocate 413,000 tons of fuel for spring planting in 2023
Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
90 more tested positive for COVID last day
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan drops out of singles tennis tournament in Dubai
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final
Kazakhstan to vie in women's aerials final at Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022

News