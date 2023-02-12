Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov fails to qualify for Argentina Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan, world No.127, lost in the semifinal of the 2023 Argentina Open singles qualifying, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's second top seed Skatov was defeated by Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli, world No.135, 2-6, 1-6. The match lasted for one hour and 42 minutes.

Skatov fired no ace, made three double faults, as well as won four points and two games in a row in the semifinal match of the ATP 250 tournament.

Photo: sports.kz