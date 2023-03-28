Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov advances at 2023 Girona Challenger

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 March 2023, 21:41
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov advances at 2023 Girona Challenger Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger event in Girona, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan defeated Laurent Lokoli of France in two sets 6-3, 6-2 in the first-round match at the 2023 Girona Challenger. The match lasted for one hour and 22 minutes

The Kazakhstani fired no ace, made two double faults, as well as won seven points and eight games in a row.

is Kazakhstan’s second seed Timofey Skatov, 22, ranks 155th in the ATP singles ranking.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants